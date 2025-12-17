CAG Murthy ask IRS probationers to play positive role in India's development

Nagpur, Dec 17 (PTI) CAG K Sanjay Murthy on Wednesday asked the IRS probationers to play positive role in the country's inclusive and sustainable development.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the induction training of the 79th Batch of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Officer Trainees at the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT) here.

Addressing the officer trainees, Murthy congratulated the 79th Batch on joining public service and highlighted the critical role of the Income Tax Department in nation-building stating that lion’s share of revenue generated by the central government comes from the department.

He also lauded NADT, its faculty members, and staff for their exemplary role in capacity building and described the academy as a benchmark for other national training institutions in terms of course content, infrastructure, and training facilities.

He urged the officer trainees to remain positive, committed, and conscious of the important role they would play in India’s journey towards inclusive and sustainable development.

Malathi Sridharan, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai and Nagpur, also attended the inaugural ceremony.

In her address, Sridharan spoke about the several new initiatives of the Income Tax Department, noting that the department has kept pace with the rising aspirations of the nation through bold reforms aimed at achieving an efficient, effective, and transparent tax administration.

She emphasised the transition to a faceless assessment and appellate regime, marking a shift from coercive enforcement to voluntary compliance, with greater reliance on nudging taxpayers rather than compulsion.

She also underlined the pivotal role of NADT’s extensive training in preparing young officers to meet the challenges of senior leadership roles in the Income Tax Department and in other areas of public administration.

The 79th Batch comprises 180 Officer Trainees who came after clearing the UPSC Civil Service Exam 2024, with an additional 02 officers from the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The batch has an average age of 28 years, with the youngest officer trainee being 23 years old. The Batch includes 67 female officer trainees, accounting for 37 per cent of the total strength. PTI NKD NKD MR