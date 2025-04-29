CAG Murthy emphasises on strengthening stakeholder engagement, ethical leadership

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) K Sanjay Murthy on Tuesday emphasised on the critical importance of strengthening stakeholder engagement and reinforcing ethical leadership across all levels of the organisation.

He was speaking at the 'Breaking Silos - Fostering Synergies Strategic Leadership Conclave organised by the Office of the CAG. The two-day conclave concluded on Tuesday.

In his keynote address, Murthy emphasised the critical importance of strengthening stakeholder engagement, continuously improving audit quality, and reinforcing ethical leadership across all levels of the organisation.

The CAG particularly highlighted the need for embracing technological innovations while maintaining the core values that have long distinguished the institution, the CAG office said in a statement.

The conclave served as a pivotal platform for dialogue across verticals and horizontals of the organisation, with the explicit aim of creating meaningful synergies in audit practices and methodologies, it said.

In a celebration of innovation and excellence, the conclave featured presentations on best practices from various field offices, selected from over 70 entries nationwide.

Notable innovations included remote compliance audit methodologies implemented by audit offices in various states, extensive stakeholder consultations in auditing, end-to-end digitisation of pension systems.

The event brought together more than 150 officers including the heads of departments from all states' AG offices and field offices of the Functional Wings of Department, along with senior management including deputy and additional deputy CAGs from the headquarters to advance the organisation's vision for enhanced collaboration and excellence in public sector auditing.

Remote audit capabilities were extensively explored across various sectors including central revenue, works, income tax, and stamps and registration departments, demonstrating the CAG's adaptability to changing operational contexts without compromising audit effectiveness, the CAG office said.

Sudhir K Jain from IIT Delhi delivered a presentation on external stakeholder expectations from the CAG during the conclave, while Madhusudhanan Baskaran from IIT Madras demonstrated ground breaking applications of large language models in audit processes.

Vinay Thakur, Special DG of BISAG-N, briefed the participants on the potential of GIS mapping and the GATISHAKTI platform for enhanced spatial auditing capabilities.

S S Dubey, Controller General of Accounts, shared insights on leveraging the Public Financial Management System for improved financial accountability.

The CAG office said the conclave placed special emphasis on capacity building through strategic partnerships with premier institutions.

Initiatives with IIM Ahmedabad for enhancing capabilities in economic sector auditing, IIM Kozhikode for optimising performance auditing processes, and IIT Madras for building capacity in information security audit and artificial intelligence applications were showcased. PTI NKD HVA