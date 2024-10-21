CAG, Office of the Auditor General (OAG) of Seychelles sign MoU

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has signed an agreement with the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) of Seychelles to enhance collaboration and exchange of expertise in the field of auditing between the two nations.

Advertisment

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), inked by the two Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs), establishes a collaboration platform for exchange of knowledge and experience amongst auditing professionals to develop capacity for conducting audits, CAG said in a release on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu said, "The MoU marks an important occasion as we are about to embark on a journey of taking our existing bilateral relations to greater heights by signing an MoU between our SAIs".

He expressed confidence that the agreement will open up greater opportunities for knowledge sharing and capacity building initiatives between the two SAIs.

Advertisment

Gamini Herath, Auditor General of the Republic of Seychelles recounted the contributions made by CAG of India officials in professional strengthening of the OAG.

On the sidelines of his visit, Murmu also held a meeting with Roger Mancienne, Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles, where he underscored the vital role played by the Auditor General's office in supporting the mission of National Assemblies and Parliaments across nations.

In a separate engagement, Murmu met Sebastian Alik Pillay, Chairperson of the Finance and Public Accounts Committee, where discussions focused on the critical collaboration between Supreme Audit Institutions and Public Accounts Committees in advancing the legislative mandates entrusted by citizens to their national assemblies. PTI NKD DR