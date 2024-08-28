CAG signs MoU with National Audit Office of Bahrain

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAI Bahrain, the National Audit Office, Kingdom of Bahrain, to enhance the collaboration and mutual cooperation in the fields of audit activities.

The agreement, inked by the two supreme audit institutions, aims to enhance collaboration and mutual cooperation in the fields of audit activities, developing professional skills of the staff members of the two nations, CAG said in a statement.

"Through this MoU, a platform will be established for encouraging training activities, visits of experts and exchange of technical information and research output in the fields of auditing," it said.

CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu the MoU will open upon several avenues for operationalising knowledge sharing and capacity building initiatives between the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs).

He expressed confidence that "the two SAIs' commitment to a robust bilateral relationship is a testament to the shared values and objectives of our institutions, and will serve to reinforce the bonds between our SAIs and our nations".

Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al-Khalifa, Auditor General, National Audit Office, Kingdom of Bahrain, emphasised on the importance of the agreement in developing and strengthening the professional capacity and audit methodologies of both institutions.

The signing of the MoU will further strengthen the bilateral relationship and achieve a milestone in promoting closer ties and collaboration among the two SAIs, CAG added.

During the visit of Manama, Murmu also interacted with the Odia community of Bahrain and commended its for enhancing the identity of Odisha on the global platform. PTI NKD TRB