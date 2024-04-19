CAG signs pact with SAI Bulgaria to enhance international collaboration

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has signed an agreement with SAI Bulgaria, the Bulgarian National Audit Office, in Sofia, in a bid to foster international cooperation.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), inked by the two Supreme audit institutions, aims to enhance collaboration and the exchange of expertise in the field of auditing between the two nations, the CAG said in a statement.

Through the MoU, a platform will be established for the exchange of knowledge and experience amongst auditing professionals and technical teams through collaboration in training programs, and mutual assistance in conducting audits, it said.

Girish Chandra Murmu, the CAG of India, expressed confidence in the partnership and said the MoU will further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

"We look forward to working closely with you and assure you of our support and commitment to energize our capacity development initiatives and exchange of knowledge and information between our SAIs," he said.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Goritsa Grancharova – Kozhareva, Acting President of the Bulgarian National Audit Office.

Murmu further highlighted the broader implications of the MoU, stating it will also help cementing the ties that already exist between the two nations.

"I am positive that the MoU will also yield many opportunities for greater exchange of knowledge and experience between members of our SAIs and will also foster the spirit of cooperation and friendship between our SAIs," he added.

The CAG said the signing of the MoU marks a significant milestone in promoting closer ties and collaboration among the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of India and Bulgaria, underscoring a shared commitment to excellence in auditing practices. PTI NKD DRR