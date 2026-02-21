CAG to hold conference on Feb 23, take up recent power generation, transmission & distribution trends

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India will organise a daylong national conference on February 23 here to facilitate meaningful discussions on recent developments in the power generation, transmission, and distribution sectors.

The National Conference on Power Sector will be attended by Secretary, Ministry of Power; Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE); Chairperson, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), and Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) along with CMDs of NTPC, NHPC, SECI, PFC, Grid-India, and PGCIL.

From the state side, power secretaries of various state governments and CMDs/ MDs of selected power generation, Transmission and Distribution State PSUs will attend the Conference on February 23.

CAG K Sanjay Murthy will preside over the conference.

"Taking into consideration the landscape of the sector with crucial projects, the role of central and state governments in planning and regulation as well as the recent developments in the functions of generation, transmission and distribution of power, the CAG's institution has planned to organise a one-day All India Conference of Power Secretaries," the CAG office said.

The CAG has been playing an instrumental role in improving the efficiency of the power sector through its audit reports.

Feedback from the conference will help the CAG in its audit plan for generation, transmission, and distribution segments of the power sector.

The national conference will provide a strategic platform to bring high-level stakeholders to deliberate on strategies for dealing with challenges with focus on digitalisation, renewable integration and financial sustainability of the power sector, particularly DISCOMs, it said.

The discussion will aim to bring together learnings, good practices and the much-needed discourse to spearhead a new wave of transformation around performance, accountability and service quality, said a background paper on steering India's power sector towards Viksit Bharat.

The Office of CAG has prepared the paper in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and Vasudha Foundation.

The Indian power sector is the third-largest and one of the most complex electricity systems in the world, the paper said.

Over the past decade, the sector has undergone a historic transformation: generation capacities have doubled, achieved universal electrification, transitioned to a net exporter of electricity and reached a milestone of near-zero outages.

In 2025, India met its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of 50 per cent non-fossil capacity five years ahead of schedule.

As of December 2025, the total installed capacity stands at 514 GW, with non-fossil sources contributing to 267 GW (52 per cent) and solar alone accounting for 136 GW (26 per cent) of the total installed capacity mix.

This progress provides the foundation for the Viksit Bharat Vision, positioning the power sector as the core enabler of a developed economy by 2047, the paper said.

The Draft National Electricity Policy 2026 (NEP 2026) was released in January, serving as an operational blueprint for Viksit Bharat by 2047 and net zero by 2070.

It comes at a pivotal time and outlines a long-term plan for power generation, pricing, distribution and grid management, the paper said.

NEP 2026 aims to increase India's per capita electricity consumption from the current 1,460 kWh to 2,000 kWh by 2030 and 4,000 kWh by 2047.

"It is clear that clean energy is India's strategic advantage, but only if markets, finance and institutions evolve together," the paper added.