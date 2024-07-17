CAG to inaugurate International Centre for Audit of Local Governance in Rajkot on Thursday

Rajkot, Jul 17 (PTI) Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu will on Thursday inaugurate the International Centre for Audit of Local Governance (iCAL), which will serve as a centre of excellence for capacity building of local government auditors.

Its primary aim is to empower auditors, executives, and elected representatives of local governments to effectively fulfil their roles through training and leadership development initiatives, according to an official statement.

It will also act as a knowledge centre and think tank for addressing governance issues at the grassroots levels across nations, it said.

iCAL would bring together interactive workshops, knowledge sharing sessions, and peer exchanges to offer valuable perceptions, enabling participants to learn from diverse experiences, insights and challenges across regions and contexts, the statement said.

The Centre in Rajkot envisions a collaborative platform uniting policymakers, administrators, and auditors linked with local governments, it said.

The Centre is committed to enhancing the audit capacity and independence of local governments auditors to ensure improved financial performance assessment, service delivery, and data reporting, the statement added. PTI DP TRB