CAG to use artificial intelligence platform Bhashini across its offices

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Apex auditor CAG will deploy multilingual translation AI platform Bhashini for easier communication across its over 200 offices, and to detect AI usage in report generation and identify plagiarism.

The government's Bhashini AI platform allows translation of text, numbers, voice, images, and videos in a secure cloud environment.

An MoU was signed on Monday by the CAG Office and the Digital India Bhashini Division (DIBD), Digital India Corporation, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, for implementing, administering, and managing a multimodal (text, numbers, voice, images, and videos), multilingual translation AI platform Bhashini for ease of communication.

The AI platform will be deployed across more than 200 CAG offices, a release said.

It will also introduce AI services to detect AI usage in report generation and identify plagiarism in offices.

Bhashini will develop a workflow system for translating reports, surveys, and evidence at various stages of the report preparation process, and for vetting translated, transcribed, transliterated, and trans-modal communications produced by the Bhashini app for different offices of the CAG.

"It is important to emphasise that a multilingual, multimodal AI-enabled communication application on the Bhashini platform will make communication easier and be highly useful for engaging with Parliamentary Committees, government employees for entitlement functions, grievance redressal, stakeholders, and vernacular media whenever necessary," the release said.

The MoU was signed by Bhawani Shankar, DG (Rajbhasha), on behalf of CAG and Amitabh Nag, CEO of Digital India Bhashini Division (DIBD).