CAI cuts cotton output projection to 295.30 lakh bales on lower yield

Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) The Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Tuesday further slashed the total output estimate to 295.30 lakh bales for 2024-25 season on lower yield.

During the preceding season of 2023-24, cotton output stood at 327.45 lakh bales, according to the CAI data.

The total cotton supply till February-end 2025 is estimated at 275.76 lakh bales, which consists of the pressings of 223.57 lakh bales, imports of 22 lakh bales and the projected opening stock of 30.19 lakh bales at the beginning of the season.

Further, CAI has estimated cotton consumption up to February-end 2025 at 142 lakh bales, while exports are projected at 9 lakh bales.

Stock at February-end this year is estimated at 124.76 lakh bales, including 28 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 96.76 lakh bales with Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), Maharashtra Federation and others (MNCs, traders, ginners, and exporters, among others), including cotton sold but not delivered.

The association has decreased its total cotton supply till the end of the cotton season 2024-25 by 2.45 lakh bales to 355.49 lakh bales against 357.94 lakh bales estimated in the previous month.

The total cotton supply consists of the opening stock of 30.19 lakh bales at the beginning of the 2024-25 season on October 1, 2024, cotton pressing numbers estimated for the season at 295.30 lakh bales and imports for the season projected at 30 lakh bales.

Cotton imports estimated by the CAI for the current season are higher by 14.80 lakh bales compared to the last year.

Meanwhile, CAI has retained its domestic consumption estimate at 315 lakh bales.

Exports for the season 2024-25 are estimated at 17 lakh bales against 28.36 lakh bales projected for 2023-24.