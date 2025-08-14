CAI estimates cotton output at 311.40 lakh bales in 2024-25 season

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Cotton production is projected to decline to 311.40 lakh bales in the 2024-25 season, which began on October 1, 2024, compared to 336.45 lakh bales in the previous year due to lower yields in most growing regions, according to the Cotton Association of India's estimate released on Thursday.

The total production is estimated to have come down in the north zone to 29.55 lakh bales and the central zone to 186.50 lakh bales compared to 45.62 lakh bales and 202.51 lakh bales, respectively, last year. One bale of cotton weighs around 170 kg.

However, the yield is expected to be slightly better in the south zone at 89.50 lakh bales in the current cotton season compared to 82.85 lakh bales in the previous season, CAI data added.

The total cotton supply till end of July is estimated at 374.43 lakh bales which consists of the pressings of 302.24 lakh bales, imports of 33 lakh bales and the opening stock of 39.19 lakh bales.

Stock at the end of July is estimated at 96.77 lakh bales including 32.50 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 64.27 lakh bales with Cotton Corporation of India, Maharashtra Federation and others (multinational corporation, traders, ginners, exporters, among others), including cotton sold but not delivered.

The CAI has estimated its total cotton supply till end of the cotton season 2024-25, at 389.59 lakh bales against 380.59 lakh bales estimated previously.

The total cotton supply consists of the opening stock of 39.19 lakh bales at the beginning of 2024-25 season, cotton pressing numbers estimated for the season at 311.40 lakh bales and imports for the season estimated at 39 lakh bales.

The CAI has, however, increased its domestic consumption estimate to 314 lakh bales as against 308 lakh bales estimated previously.

The exports for the season 2024-25 are estimated at 18 lakh bales against 28.36 lakh bales estimated for 2023-24 season, it added. PTI SM MR