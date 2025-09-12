CAI estimates cotton output at 312.40 lakh bales in 2024-25 season

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Cotton output is estimated to decline at 312.40 lakh bales in 2024-25 season ending September 30, following lower yield in most cotton growing regions in the country.

As per a Cotton Association of India (CAI) statement, total production during 2023-24 season stood at 336.45 lakh bales. One bale equals 170 kilogram.

The total cotton supply till August is estimated at 383.03 lakh bales, which consists of the pressings of 307.09 lakh bales, imports of 36.75 lakh bales and the opening stock of 39.19 lakh bales at the beginning of the season.

Further, CAI has estimated cotton consumption of 286 lakh bales till August 31 while exports stood at 17 lakh bales.

Stock at the end of August is estimated at 80.03 lakh bales, including 35 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 45.03 lakh bales with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), Maharashtra Federation and others (MNCs, traders, ginners, exporters).

CAI has estimated its total cotton supply till end of the cotton season 2024-25 at 392.59 lakh bales against 389.59 lakh bales estimated previously.

This consists of the opening stock of 39.19 lakh bales, cotton pressing at 312.40 lakh bales and imports at 41 lakh bales.

The CAI has, however, maintained its domestic consumption at 314 lakh bales estimated previously.

Exports for the season 2024-25 are maintained at 18 lakh bales as estimated previously. This is compared to 28.36 lakh bales estimated for 2023-24 season, it added.