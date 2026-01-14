CAI increases India's cotton output estimate to 317 lakh bales in 2025-26

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) The Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Wednesday increased the country's cotton crop production estimate for October-September 2025-26 by 7.50 lakh bales to 317 lakh bales, following reports of higher production in Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka.

Cotton output in major cotton-growing states like Maharashtra has increased by 3 lakh bales, in Telangana by 4.50 lakh bales, and in Karnataka by 1 lakh bales, according to CAI data.

The total cotton production in the last season stood at 312.40 lakh bales.

Total cotton supply till the end of the 2025-26 season, up to September 30, 2026, is estimated at 427.59 lakh bales, as against the last year's total supply of 392.59 lakh bales.

The total cotton supply for the ongoing 2025-26 crop year comprises the opening stock of 60.59 lakh bales at the beginning of the season, cotton pressing numbers for the season estimated at 317 lakh bales, and imports for the season estimated at 50 lakh bales.

CAI has maintained its estimate of cotton imports into India during the 2025-26 season at 50 lakh bales, while exports decreased by 3 lakh bales from 18 lakh bales in the previous season.

The total cotton consumption during 2025-26 is estimated at 305 lakh bales, as against 314 lakh bales in the last crop year. PTI SM DRR