CAI maintains cotton output estimates at 312.40 lakh bales for 2024-25 season

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) The Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Friday maintained its cotton production estimate for 2024-25 season at 312.40 lakh bales, amid report of crop loss due to rains in Maharashtra.

"We are maintaining the cotton output at 312.40 lakh bales in 2024-25 season, which begins on October 1. There were reports of cotton crops affected due to rains in Maharashtra.

"However, late showing in the state will benefit the farmers and make up for the loss in the overall output," CAI president Atul Ganatra told PTI.

The total cotton supply till the end of the cotton season, up to September 30, 2025, was estimated at 392.59 lakh bales.

The total cotton supply consists of the pressings of 312.40 lakh bales, imports of 41 lakh bales and the opening stock estimated by the CAI at 39.19 lakh bales at the beginning of the season.

Further, the CAI has estimated cotton consumption till end of the cotton season 2024-25, at 314.00 lakh bales, while the export shipments up to end of the season are estimated by the CAI at 18 lakh bales against 28.36 lakh bales in 2023-24.

Stock at the end of September 2025, is estimated at 60.59 lakh bales including 31.50 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 29.09 lakh bales with CCI, Maharashtra Federation and others (Multinational Corporations, traders, ginners, exporters, among others) including cotton sold but not delivered, CAI added. PTI SM DRR