CAI urges cotton trading community to stop all trade with Turkiye, explore other options

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) The Cotton Association of India on Tuesday urged the industry to stop all trade with Turkiye as it sided with Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor'.

During India's ongoing 'Operation Sindoor', Turkiye has demonstrated its anti-India stand and openly sided with Pakistan against our country, CAI president Atul S Ganatra said in a statement.

He said Turkiye imports cotton and other material from India and in 2024, its total imports from India including cotton was around USD 74.27 million whereas its exports to India during the same period stood at USD 2.84 billion.

"Therefore, keeping the recent geopolitical developments and Turkiye's anti-India policies in mind, we earnestly request our cotton trading community to consider stopping all our cotton trade with Turkiye and explore alternative options to suit our nation's interest and promote a strong and self-reliant India," he added. PTI SM MR