Cairn Oil & Gas announces gas discovery in Ambe

Betul (Goa) Jan 28 (PTI) Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta Ltd, has found new reserves of natural gas below the Ambe gas field in western offshore that it had discovered many years back, the company said on Wednesday.

The discovery was made in appraisal well Ambe-2A in the CB/OSDSF/AMBE/2021 block and has been notified to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) and the Oil Ministry, the firm said.

"The discovery has been made in reservoirs, below the main gas field, within the Miocene-Tarkeshwar formation," it said without giving more details.

"Cairn is carrying out evaluations to assess the potential for the field development plan of the block." The Ambe block, spread across 728.19 square kilometers, was awarded to Cairn under the Discovered Small Field (DSF) bidding round three in September 2022.

Cairn, under this previous parent Cairn Energy Plc of the UK, had originally made the Ambe discovery of the Cambay basin block CB/OS2 nearly two decades back. A part of that area was bid out in DSF-III, which Cairn Oil & Gas won.

The company holds 100 per cent participating interest in the block, it said.

"Cairn plans to drill two additional wells in continuity for the ongoing drilling campaign. The field has the potential to enhance domestic gas production and advance the company's contribution to India's energy aatmanirbharta," the firm said.