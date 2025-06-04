CAIT, Meta to train 25,000 women traders with digital skills

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Meta have launched an initiative to equip 25,000 women traders across India with digital skills using the WhatsApp Business App.

The first phase of 'Vyaapar Sakhi' will run from June to November 2025, offering in-person training sessions in multiple Indian languages.

The initiative aims to help women entrepreneurs build a credible online presence, showcase products, set up automated messages, and run ads on WhatsApp.

The women's wing of CAIT will lead the training, according to a release.

"India is home to millions of women-led businesses, and empowering them is not just the right thing to do; it is critical to unleashing our country's vast entrepreneurial potential.

"We believe that giving women across India, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 towns, the right digital skills and knowledge to fully unlock the potential of WhatsApp will not only help them grow their businesses but it will also enable them to better support and benefit their communities," Shivanth Thukral, Vice President and Head - Public Policy at Meta in India, said.