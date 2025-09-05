CAIT to launch campaign to boost consumption of Swadeshi products

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Traders' lobby CAIT on Friday said it will launch a campaign this month to encourage traders to increase the presence of "Swadeshi" products in markets to boost their consumption as an alternative to foreign goods.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of the reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods levied by the US and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to promote "Swadeshi" products.

Modi on Thursday urged teachers and students to lead campaigns to promote swadeshi products and give an impetus to "Make in India" and "vocal for local".

Last month, the Prime Minister had said swadeshi should be everyone's life mantra, noting his government's 'Make in India' initiative has created a favourable environment for global and domestic manufacturers.

"The trading community pledges that Swadeshi products will be available in every shop, every market, and every street cart. The only alternative to foreign goods will be Swadeshi," CAIT said in a statement.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said a national conference will be organised in Nagpur on September 15 16, with the participation of over 400 trade leaders, hawkers' organisations, consumer forums, and industry representatives from across the country.

Following this conference, the Swadeshi Campaign will be launched.

"The US tariff war is not a challenge, but an opportunity for us. The trading community pledges that Swadeshi products will be available in every shop, every market, and every street cart," CAIT National Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

"The only alternative to foreign goods will be Swadeshi." Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference, he said the roadmap and strategy to promote Swadeshi will be prepared in the presence of over 50 national-level organisations at the conference in Nagpur.