Campus Activewear Q3 profit up 37 pc to Rs 63.68 cr

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Campus Activewear Ltd, the country's leading sports & athleisure footwear brand, on Monday reported an increase of 37 per cent in net profit at Rs 63.68 crore in the December quarter of FY'26 on a year-to-year basis.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 46.47 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by Campus Activewear.

Its revenue from operations was up 14.33 per cent at Rs 588.61 crore in the December quarter under review. It was at Rs 514.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses of Relaxo Footwears were at Rs 508.05 crore, up 11.44 per cent in Q3 of FY'26.

It sold 8.3 million pairs of shoes in Q3 of FY'26, which is up 8.6 per cent on a YoY basis. The company's 50.6 per cent revenue was contributed from Direct-to-Consumer channels, the company said in a post result investor presentation.

Campus Activewear's total income, which includes other incomes, was at Rs 594.11 crore, up 14.58 in the December quarter.

Shares of Campus Activewear Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 269.60 on BSE, up 5.81 per cent. PTI KRH DRR