CAMS, Google Cloud to build cloud-native platform

Chennai, Jul 2 (PTI) Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) has collaborated with Google Cloud to develop next-generation platform for various business services, in the asset management industry.

The initiative aims to modernise the largest platform serving the Indian asset management industry with next generation capabilities.

The next generation platform, envisaged with Google Cloud, is a strategic step of the company to leverage the multiple benefits of cloud-based platforms and emerging technologies for the rapidly growing asset management industry, CAMS said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The platform would be designed and developed over a five-year period with implementation of specific modules in a phased manner.

Commenting on the development, CAMS Managing Director Anuj Kumar said, "our technology platform has been the financial infrastructure for the Indian Mutual Fund industry, serving investors and the complex ecosystem diligently, while scaling up to build a market share of about 68 per cent in this arena. While the current platform continues to stand the test of time, the company is gearing up for the industry's growth momentum with a modernised platform that will adopt a distributed, service-oriented cloud native architecture." "We are excited to traverse this modernisation agenda with Google Cloud who amply demonstrated their domain expertise and brought to the table a robust solution that is best-in breed and compliment to the laws and regulatory standards," Kumar added. PTI VIJ VIJ SS