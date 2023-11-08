CAMS Q2 profit rises 17% to Rs 84.5 crore

New Delhi: CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Wednesday reported a 17.1 per cent surge in net profit to Rs 84.51 crore for three months ended September 2023.

In comparison, the company had a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 72.14 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a statement.

Its revenues during July-September 2023 rose 13.5 per cent to Rs 275.08 crore, from Rs 242.37 crore in the year-ago period.

"The second quarter was marked by historic highs and key milestones across multiple operating dimensions, for mutual funds serviced by CAMS. Our overall assets under service touched a life-time high of Rs 32.6 lakh crore and our market share remained steady at 68.5 per cent.

"Individual investors' participation remained vigorous and we added a record 16 lakh investors to our base to touch 2.83 crore unique investors," the company's managing director Anuj Kumar said.

The company's board of directors has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share.

For the half-year ended September 30, the company logged a PAT of Rs 160.85 crore, a growth of 17.5 per cent year-on-year, and registered a revenue of Rs 536.38 crore for the April-September period of the current financial year, grew 12 per cent year-on-year.

CAMS (Computer Age Management Services) is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions, with over two decades of experience.