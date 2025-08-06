CAMS unveils CAMSAi, an AI solution for capital markets

Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) CAMS Ltd, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Wednesday launched its CAMSAi, a domain-trained AI, built on three decades of capital market data and machine learning research.

CAMSAi tackles the last mile challenges that a generic Artificial Intelligence cannot handle, including multilingual handwriting, nuanced compliance clauses and real-time fraud vectors among others.

The CAMSAi product is designed to meet the unique needs of the country's banking, financial services and insurance sectors with built-in capabilities that align with regulatory compliance parameters, investor protection mandates among others," a company statement here said on Wednesday.

Powered by Specialized Language Models (SLMs) tuned to the regulatory frameworks and more than 30 billion transactions, CAMSAi fuses Natural Language Processing, AI-led real time analytics to deliver compliant decisions in milliseconds.

Commenting on the launch, CAMS MD Anuj Kumar said, "With CAMSAi, we are ushering in a new era of intelligent automation for India's capital market ecosystem. It will enable institutions to operate smarter, respond faster and exceed customer expectations while staying compliant." CAMSAi helps institutions to improve service quality, operational agility and compliance while optimising costs and risks, the company said. PTI VIJ ROH