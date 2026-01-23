Canada's CANEUS International signs strategic partnership with Maharashtra

Davos, Jan 23 (PTI) Canada-based CANEUS International has entered into a strategic partnership with the Maharashtra government to establish the world's first dedicated Mid-TRL (Technology Readiness Level) Institute in Mumbai.

The MoU was signed here in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and CANEUS Chairman Milind Pimprikar.

The proposed institute will focus on Mid-TRL Innovation, acceleration and skilling in frontier technologies-Aerospace, Space, Energy and Deeptech, CANEUS said in a statement.

CANEUS International describes itself as a global organisation accelerating next-generation systems since 2000.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra is well-equipped and proud to partner with CANEUS to pioneer the creation of innovation centres across dynamic sectors and frontier technologies.

Pimprikar said, "This Institute will bridge the 'valley of death' by advancing Mid-TRL innovations through rapid prototyping, systems integration, validation, and flight/field trials, taking breakthroughs from lab to qualification and early production for real-world deployment and global competitiveness".

"As a Canadian of Indian Origin, I take pride in launching this new initiative, which will strengthen business relationships between Canada and India, especially in strategic sectors," he added.

The institute, spread over a sprawling 10 million square feet, will be developed in collaboration with OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, regulators, research institutions and centres of excellence. This would be a true game-changer, serving as a powerful magnet to attract global conglomerates to India. PTI BJ BAL BAL