Canadian delegation meets UP Legislative Assembly Speaker

Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) A 25-member delegation from the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) on Monday met the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

From the perspective of work culture, technological innovation, and legislative efficiency, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly appears more impressive, powerful, and exemplary than many legislative institutions in Canada, an official statement quoted the delegation as saying.

The delegation was taken on a detailed tour of the Legislative Assembly premises, where they were briefed on the functioning of the House, legislative processes, and institutional framework.

Speaker Satish Mahana informed the delegation about the modernisation efforts implemented in the Legislative Assembly, digital transformation, the e-Vidhan system, and various steps taken to strengthen transparency and good governance.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly is fulfilling an effective and responsible legislative role by adopting innovation and modern technology while keeping democratic values at its core, he added.

On the occasion, discussions were held on important topics, such as legislation, public policy, investment-friendly environment, ease of doing business, and digital governance.

The delegation hailed the progressive policies, transparent administration, and long-term development vision of the Uttar Pradesh government, terming it conducive to investment and trade.

The CHCC delegation also said that such institutional collaboration will give a new direction to trade, investment, and policy cooperation between India, especially Uttar Pradesh, and Canada, the statement said.

The Canadian Hindu Chambers of Commerce also visited the Invest UP office on Monday and expressed strong interest in exploring investment opportunities across multiple high-growth sectors in the state, another statement said.

The delegation, led by founder president Naresh Kumar Chavda, discussed potential investments in hospitality, global capability centres (GCC), IT & ITeS, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, textiles and apparel.

During the interaction, the team assured the delegation of full support from the Uttar Pradesh government and the Invest UP team, reiterating the state's investor-friendly ecosystem and proactive facilitation framework.

The team highlighted the availability of land for new initiatives and business expansion, underscoring the state's readiness to accommodate large-scale domestic and foreign investments.

Invest UP officials briefed the delegation on Uttar Pradesh's focus sectors and the wide range of incentives available under more than 34 investment-oriented policies.

It was also highlighted that the state government is actively supporting MSME units and ensuring social security for them, positively impacting the livelihood of nearly 25 million families. Under the One District-One Product (ODOP) initiative, traditional products have been branded and promoted globally and are now being presented as official gifts on major platforms.

Additional CEO of Invest UP, Prerna Sharma, concluded the session on a positive note, inviting Canadian investors to actively participate in Uttar Pradesh's growth story.