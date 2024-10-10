Canara Bank hikes lending rate by 5 bps across various tenors

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) State-owned Canara Bank on Thursday raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (0.05 percentage points) across most tenors, making most of the consumer loans costlier.

The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR, which is used to price most consumer loans like auto and personal, will be at 9.05 per cent against the earlier rate of 9 per cent, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Among others, the rate of one-month, three-month and six-month tenors will be in the range of 8.40-8.85 per cent. The MCLR on overnight tenor will be 8.30 per cent against 8.25 per cent.

The new rates are effective from October 12, 2024.

The rate hike has come a day after the RBI kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the ninth consecutive time.