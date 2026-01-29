Canara Bank Q3 net profit rises 25 pc to Rs 5,254 crore

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) State-owned Canara Bank on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the December 2025 quarter at Rs 5,254 crore.

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 4,214 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, its net profit for the quarter grew to Rs 5,155 crore from Rs 4,104 crore a year ago, as per an exchange filing.

The core net interest income increased by just 1.13 per cent to Rs 9,252 crore despite a 13.59 per cent growth in the global advances, but was impacted by a 0.33 per cent narrowing in the net interest margin.

The non-interest income jumped 36 per cent to Rs 7,900 crore, helped largely by the treasury income driven by the sale of investments.

A bulk of loan growth came from the retail segment, with vehicle and auto leading the charge.

The overall deposit growth came at 12.95 per cent during the quarter.

On the asset quality front, the fresh slippages came down to Rs 1,857 crore from the Rs 2,363 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 2,061 crore in the quarter-ago period.

The gross non-performing assets ratio reduced further to 2.08 per cent of the advances from 2.35 per cent in the year-ago period. Provisions grew 6.19 per cent to Rs 3,964 crore during the reporting quarter.

The overall capital adequacy stood at 16.50 per cent as of December 31, 2025.

The Canara Bank scrip closed 4.75 per cent down at Rs 150.30 apiece on the BSE against a gain of 0.27 per cent on the benchmark. PTI AA BAL BAL