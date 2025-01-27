Canara Bank Q3 profit up 12% to Rs 4,104 cr

New Delhi: State-owned Canara Bank on Monday reported a 12.25 per cent growth in its standalone net profit to Rs 4,104 crore for three months ended December 2024.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 3,656 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total income rose by 11.7 per cent to Rs 36,114 crore in the October-December quarter of the current financial year (FY25) against Rs 32,334 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory disclosure made to the stock exchanges.

Its Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 3.34 per cent as of December 2024 from 4.39 per cent as of December 2023. Besides, the net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio improved to 0.89 per cent as of December 2024 from 1.32 per cent as of December 2023.