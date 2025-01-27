Advertisment
Business

Canara Bank Q3 profit up 12% to Rs 4,104 cr

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Canara Bank Stock Split

New Delhi: State-owned Canara Bank on Monday reported a 12.25 per cent growth in its standalone net profit to Rs 4,104 crore for three months ended December 2024.

Advertisment

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 3,656 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total income rose by 11.7 per cent to Rs 36,114 crore in the October-December quarter of the current financial year (FY25) against Rs 32,334 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory disclosure made to the stock exchanges.

Its Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 3.34 per cent as of December 2024 from 4.39 per cent as of December 2023. Besides, the net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio improved to 0.89 per cent as of December 2024 from 1.32 per cent as of December 2023.

Canara Bank Q3 results Canara Bank Result Canara Bank Results Canara Bank Share Price Canara Bank shares price
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe