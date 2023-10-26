Canara Bank shares climb nearly 2% after Q2 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of Canara Bank on Thursday climbed nearly 2 per cent after the company reported a 43 per cent rise in net profit in the September quarter.

The stock gained 1.78 per cent to settle at Rs 359.85 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 2.20 per cent to Rs 361.35.

At the NSE, it rose 1.76 per cent to end at Rs 360 apiece.

Canara Bank on Thursday reported a 43 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 3,606 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal on higher interest income and lower provisioning.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 2,525 crore in the year-ago period.

The Bengaluru-based public sector bank's net interest income grew 19.76 per cent to Rs 8,903 crore.