Canara Bank shares rise 6 pc

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Shares of Canara Bank on Friday rose 6 per cent a day after the company reported a 43 per cent surge in net profit for the September quarter.

Advertisment

The stock of the Bengaluru-based public sector bank jumped 5.94 per cent to close at Rs 380.70 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, Canara Bank shares climbed 5.79 per cent to settle at Rs 380.70 apiece.

The stock also hit a 52-week high of Rs 387.80 and Rs 387.70 on the NSE and the BSE, respectively.

Advertisment

In traded volume terms, 2.72 crore equity shares of the company were traded on the NSE, while 13.85 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 634.65 points and closed at 63,782.80 points, while NSE Nifty climbed 1.01 per cent to settle at 19,047.25 points.

Canara Bank said on Thursday reported a 43 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 3,606 crore for the September quarter on higher interest income and lower provisioning.

The bank posted a net profit of Rs 2,525 crore in the year-ago period.

Its net interest income grew 19.76 per cent to Rs 8,903 crore, it said. PTI HG HG TRB TRB