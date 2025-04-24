Candere founder Rupesh Jain launches lab-grown diamond brand 'Lucira'

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Candere founder Rupesh Jain has launched 'Lucira', a modern lab-grown diamond jewellery brand.

The new venture is currently available online with nationwide delivery, the company said, adding that the brand plans to open flagship experience stores in major metropolitan areas, followed by retail expansion across India and global markets.

Candere was acquired by Kalyan Jewellers in 2017, according to its website.

"Our upcoming flagship stores will bring this vision to life, blending the ease of technology with the emotion of touch," Jain, founder of Lucira, said in a statement on Thursday.

"As we expand across India and into global markets, our goal is simple: to make Lucira synonymous with modern luxury that's personal, purposeful, and proudly Indian." Lucira is targeting the bridal jewellery segment with offerings, including solitaires, bespoke engagement rings, eternity bands, and convertible pieces for everyday wear.

The brand has introduced five exclusive signature cuts designed to maximise light and brilliance.

Jain believes India is positioned to become a major supplier and brand builder in the global lab-grown diamond market, which has already seen strong demand internationally.