Cane variety with 14 pc sugar recovery rate can add Rs 25k cr to Maharashtra's economy: Gadkari

Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said adoption of a new sugarcane variety with 14 per cent sugar recovery rate could boost Maharashtra's economy by Rs 25,000 crore.

"Brazil has developed a sugarcane breed through biotechnology that offers 14 per cent sugar recovery. If we use a similar variety in Maharashtra, it could positively impact our state's economy by Rs 25,000 crore," Gadkari said in his address at the silver jubilee programme of Saturday Club Global Trust in Nagpur.

The minister said he had shared detailed information about the high-yield sugarcane breed with Vasantdada Sugar Institute and had asked it to work on developing an equivalent variety suited for local conditions.

"Kolhapur district currently records the highest sugar recovery in Maharashtra at around 12 to 12.5 per cent, while Vidarbha lags at approximately 11.25 per cent. The difference of even 1 per cent in sugar recovery translates to Rs 7 to 8 crore in gains," he said while emphasising the economic benefits of switching to more efficient sugarcane breeds.

In his address, the minister underlined fundamental principles of entrepreneurship, stating that success in business lies in understanding market demand and supply.

"Anyone who understands demand and supply can succeed. If you identify what is in short supply and produce it, there is profit," he said.

He added that credibility and honesty are the greatest assets for entrepreneurs in the 21st century.

"Credibility is more important than anything else in business. There are no shortcuts. Quality and punctuality are essential, and one must think with a futuristic vision for at least the next 25 years," he said.

Gadkari also suggested that the club publish a directory listing items that India imports, such as chemicals and agro-products, to help entrepreneurs identify opportunities for domestic production.

Highlighting the importance of scale in manufacturing, Gadkari shared his interaction with the World Chairman of Mercedes-Benz.

"I told him I do not approve of your business model. You produce only 20,000 cars a year. If you increase that to two lakh cars, your production cost will fall by 22 per cent. Managing both quality and volume is crucial. Higher volumes reduce costs and improve market positioning," the Union minister said.

"When I became minister, the size of the automobile industry was Rs 7 lakh crore, and India ranked seventh globally. Today, it is Rs 23 lakh crore, and we have overtaken Japan to become the third largest automobile economy. The United States tops the list at Rs 78 lakh crore, followed by China at Rs 49 lakh crore," he said.

Speaking about alternative fuels, Gadkari said while the world predominantly uses petrol and diesel, India is moving forward with vehicles powered by CNG, LNG, ethanol, methanol, biodiesel and hydrogen.

"My own car runs on a flex engine with 40 per cent ethanol blended in petrol. Petrol costs Rs 120 per litre, while ethanol is about Rs 60. Flex engines reduce transportation costs significantly," he pointed out.

Quoting Bajaj Auto's Rajiv Bajaj, Gadkari said a petrol motorcycle costs around Rs 2.40 per km to operate, whereas a CNG one brings that cost down to Rs 1 per km.

"Such technologies are cost-effective and indigenous, and will play a vital role in the country's economic future," he added.