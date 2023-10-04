Canva launches all-in-one AI design offering

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Online visual communications platform Canva has launched Magic Studio, which integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the company's design offerings for enterprises and users, the company said on Wednesday.

"The launch of Magic Studio – the first all-in-one suite of design AI tools -- is created to supercharge the way teams create and scale visual content,” Canva Co-Founder and CEO Melanie Perkins said.

Canva has 16 million paid subscribers and more than 150 million users worldwide, the company said.

"India is one of our fastest-growing markets. We have doubled our users in India in the past year alone," a company spokesperson said.

Magic Studio integrates 10 AI tools in one place and solves use cases such as generating videos, adding brand voice to texts, and editing pictures from casual to professional, the company added. PTI GRJ GRJ TRB TRB