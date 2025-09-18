Capacit'e Infraprojects bags Rs 1,518-cr contract to build housing project

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 1,518 crore contract to build a housing project in Mumbai.

In a regulatory filing, the company has bagged an order with a total contract value of Rs 1,518 crore, excluding taxes and cess, from Hubtown.

This order is for the construction of an ultra luxury residential towers in Mumbai, it added.

Capacit'e constructs a diverse range of projects, including residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, industrial, and multi-level car parks. PTI MJH MJH SHW