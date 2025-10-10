Capacit'e Infraprojects gets Rs 542.37-cr construction order from IIT Bombay

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Construction company Capacit'e Infraprojects on Friday said it has secured a project worth Rs 542.37 crore from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) for fast track buildings on design and build basis.

Fast track buildings refer to use of composite steel and reinforced cement concrete material that enable construction in shorter than usual time.

"We are honoured to have been selected by the IIT Bombay for this significant project on a Design and Build basis. This order is a strong endorsement of our execution capabilities, technical expertise, and track record of delivering time-sensitive infrastructure solutions," Capacit'e Infraprojects Managing Director Rahul Katyal said in a statement.

The scope of project includes construction of fast track buildings, including design drawing, finishing works, water supply and sanitary installations, among others. PTI SM HVA