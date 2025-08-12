Capacit'e Infraprojects net profit falls 12 pc to Rs 47 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Capacit'e Infraprojects has reported a 12 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 47 crore in the June quarter of FY26, mainly due to temporary labour shortages and the early onset of monsoon.

The company had logged a net profit (profit after tax) of Rs 53 crore in the April-June period of the preceding financial year, according to a statement issued on Monday.

In the first quarter, the company said its total income rose 4 per cent to Rs 599 crore from Rs 578 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's expenses increased to Rs 536.57 crore from Rs 506.81 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company's Executive Chairman Rohit Katyal said, "While the quarter was partially impacted by temporary labour shortages and the early onset of the monsoon, our results reflect the strength of our execution capabilities and disciplined financial management".

As of June 30, the company's gross debt was Rs 395 crore.

Its order book stood at Rs 11,254 crore as of June 30, with public sector projects accounting for 62 per cent and private sector projects for 38 per cent.

Mumbai-based Capacit'e Infraprojects is an engineering, procurement and construction company which provides end-to-end building construction services. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL