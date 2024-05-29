Capacit'e Infraprojects PAT more than doubles to Rs 52 crore in March qtr

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Capacit'e Infraprojects has said its consolidated profit after tax more than doubled to Rs 52 crore for the March 2024 quarter, on account of higher income.

It had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 22 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

The company's total income rose to Rs 608.81 crore in the January-March period from Rs 448.55 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its expenses grew to Rs 533.66 crore as against Rs 411.99 crore in the last quarter of FY23.

For the full fiscal year, the company's PAT increased by 26 per cent to Rs 120 crore as compared to Rs 95 crore in FY23.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company's Executive Director Rohit Katyal said, "We...report a period marked by significant achievements, including the highest ever turnover and profitability both during Q4 FY24 and year. The higher execution (of orders) has helped us in better absorption of fixed cost thereby leading to improved profitability." The company's order book on a standalone basis stood at Rs 9,011 crore as of March 31, 2024, of which the public sector accounts for 69 per cent of the orders and the remaining orders were from the private sector.

During the quarter, the company also raised Rs 200 crore by way of qualified institutional placement in Q4 FY24.

"The raised capital has been strategically deployed to fuel our future growth and fortify our operational capabilities, allowing us to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders," the company said. PTI ABI ABI SHW