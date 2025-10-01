Capegemini India CEO Ashwin Yardi to retire in January, COO Sanjay Chalke to succeed

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Capgemini on Wednesday announced a leadership transition in India operations, with Ashwin Yardi set to retire as Chief Executive Officer after seven years and assume the role of non-executive Chairman of the board, effective January 1, 2026.

Sanjay Chalke, currently Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Capgemini in India, will succeed Yardi as the CEO and join the Group Executive Committee on the same date, the company said in a statement.

The French IT services major has nearly 180,000 employees across 13 locations nationwide.

Yardi was the CEO of Capgemini in India and a Member of the Group Executive Committee since December 2018. During his tenure as CEO, the India business grew from 105,500 to almost 180,000 employees.

As non-executive Chairman, Yardi will focus on nurturing relationships with key stakeholders and supporting Chalke during the move.

Chalke, in his capacity as COO, has led multiple programmes, focused on operational excellence, talent acquisition, delivery assurance, and building cross-functional synergies across business units.

His past positions include Executive Vice President and Head of Sogeti India at Capgemini, as well as Head of the Global SAP Business at DXC Technologies (formerly CSC).