Capgemini expands footprint in Chennai with new 5,000-seat facility

New Delhi, July 2 (PTI) Capgemini on Tuesday announced a new facility in Chennai, as the French IT consulting giant pledged about Rs 1,000 crore investment over the next three years to empower local talent and spur innovation and growth in Tamil Nadu.
The 5000-seat facility - slated for completion in April 2027 - is designed with sustainability at its core, according to a release.
"The facility, spanning nearly 600,000 square feet, is set to become a prime destination for top-tier talent in southern India," it said.
The company has also pledged an investment of about Rs 1000 crore over the next three years, "aiming to empower local talent and further strengthen its commitment to innovation, growth, and sustainability in Tamil Nadu".
The new facility will support Capgemini's diverse specialist teams, including financial services, engineering, digital, cloud, and Artificial Intelligence.
It will promote a collaborative and engaging work environment featuring advanced engineering labs, dedicated pods for customer experience centres and specialised onboarding rooms.
"The campus will integrate advanced energy and water-efficient technologies, utilise recycled materials and implement rainwater harvesting during construction. Powered entirely by renewable energy sources, this green campus embodies Capgemini's commitment to sustainable business practices," the release said. PTI MBI MR