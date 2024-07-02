Capgemini to set up state-of-the-art facility in Chennai at an outlay of Rs 1,000 cr

Chennai, Jul 2 (PTI) Global IT service provider, Capgemini would set up a new state-of-the-art facility in the city and has committed investment of Rs 1,000 crore spread over the next 3 years.

The construction for the 5,000-seat facility, spread across six lakh sq ft is scheduled to be completed by April 2027. It would promote a collaborative and engaging work environment featuring advanced engineering labs, dedicated pods for customer experience centers among others.

The campus would integrate advanced energy and water-efficient technologies, utilise recycled materials and implement rainwater harvesting during construction.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa said, "this world class technology facility reflects the quality of our local talent and will further support the state's vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

The company would foster local talent and pledges Rs 3 crore investment for the development of neighbouring schools run by the government.

"I congratulate Capgemini on launching the construction of this state-of-the-art facility and look forward to collaborating with them on their future endeavours," Raja was quoted as saying in a press release on Tuesday.

"We are delighted to commence the construction of our new facility in Chennai. This pivotal investment for Capgemini showcases our dedication to innovation and sustainable growth in Tamil Nadu," said company Vice President and Head, Corporate Real Estate Services for APAC and Middle East, Vijay Chandramohan.

The campus would be equipped with wellness centres, town halls, gymnasiums and cafeteria designed to enhance employee wellbeing and create a conducive work environment.

"As a leader that is shaping the future of industry, we are investing in local talent and enhancing the well-being of our communities. This expansion demonstrates our strategic vision and commitment to collaborating with local government efforts to drive the country's economic growth," Chandramohan added. PTI VIJ SS