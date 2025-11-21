New Delhi: Shares of Capillary Technologies India Ltd on Friday listed with a discount of nearly 3 per cent against the issue price of Rs 577, but later bounced back.

The stock started trading at Rs 560, a decline of 2.94 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. However, later it bounced back and climbed 6.39 per cent to Rs 613.90.

At the NSE, the stock got listed at Rs 571.90, down 0.88 per cent. Shares of the firm later recovered all the early lost ground and jumped 7.62 per cent to Rs 621.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 4,817 crore.

The initial share sale of Capillary Technologies India Ltd got subscribed 52.95 times on the final day of subscription on Tuesday.

The Rs 877.5-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 549-577 per share.

The IPO had a fresh issue of Rs 345 crore and an offer for sale of 92,28,796 shares.

Capillary Technologies India offers artificial intelligence-based cloud native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions primarily to enterprise customers globally to develop loyalty of its consumers and channel partners.