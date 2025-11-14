Capillary Technologies India IPO receives 28 pc subscription on day 1 of offer

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The initial public offer (IPO) of SaaS firm Capillary Technologies India received 28 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 23,67,900 shares as against 83,83,430 shares on offer, as per the data on the NSE.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 29 per cent, while the Non Institutional Investors segment fetched 28 per cent. The quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 26 per cent subscription.

On Thursday, Capillary Technologies India said it has raised Rs 394 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 877.5-crore public issue will conclude on November 18.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 549-577 per share. At the upper end of the price band, it is expected to fetch Rs 877.5 crore.

The IPO comprise a fresh issue of Rs 345 crore and an offer for sale for 92,28,796 shares.

Capillary Technologies India offers artificial intelligence-based cloud native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions primarily to enterprise customers globally to develop loyalty of its consumers and channel partners.

Its consolidated revenue from operations for the six months ended September 2025 was Rs 359.21 crore. It posted a revenue of Rs 598.25 crore in FY25.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers and MUFG Intime India for the IPO. PTI HG HG SHW SHW