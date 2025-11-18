Capillary Technologies IPO subscribed 52.95 times on final day

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The initial share sale of Capillary Technologies India Ltd got subscribed 52.95 times on the final day of subscription on Tuesday.
The Rs 877.5-crore IPO received bids for 44,38,95,325 shares against 83,83,430 shares on offer, as per details available with the NSE.
Among investor categories, non-institutional investors' portion fetched 69.84 times subscription while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 57.27 times. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 15.82 times subscription.
Capillary Technologies India has raised Rs 394 crore from anchor investors.
The company fixed the price band at Rs 549-577 per share for the Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The IPO has a fresh issue of Rs 345 crore and an offer for sale for 92,28,796 shares.
Capillary Technologies India offers artificial intelligence-based cloud native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions primarily to enterprise customers globally to develop loyalty of its consumers and channel partners.
The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.