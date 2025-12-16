Capital-A leads USD 750,000 pre-seed funding in Quintrans

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Capital-A, a specialist venture capital fund for manufacturing and deep tech, has led a USD 750,000 'pre-seed' round in a deep tech engineering startup, Quintrans.

The round also saw participation from Sumeet Kabra of RR Global, SanchiConnect, AIC-Pinnacle and other strategic partners, alongside ecosystem support from existing partner IIMA Ventures.

"Capital-A, India’s specialist venture capital fund for manufacturing and deep tech, has led a USD 750,000 pre-seed round in Quintrans, a deep tech engineering startup developing India-built direct-drive linear motion systems for industrial automation, robotics and equipment manufacturing," according to a release.

An industry terminology used by founders, investors and venture capitalists (VCs), pre-seed typically refers to funding stage before the seed round, when a company is focused on the prototype, and Proof of Concept (PoC).

As per the release, the capital raised will be used to establish an in-house manufacturing and advanced testing facility in Pune, accelerate research and development across electromagnetic actuation, and build the core engineering and operations team required for commercial rollout.

Founded by four engineers from MIT Pune, Pranay Luniya, Kartik Kulkarni, Aniruddha Atigre, and Prasanna Kadambi, Quintrans is developing advanced electromagnetic and electromechanical linear motion components that enable frictionless movement, high-speed performance and micron-level precision, the release said.