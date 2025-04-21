Capital Edge of Kuwait to invest USD 1 bn in NexGen Energia

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Green energy firm NexGen Energia on Monday said regional investment behemoth Capital Edge of Kuwait will invest USD 1 billion in it to expand its infrastructure in India.

The equity-based funding will enable NexGen Energia, India's leading installer of Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants, to expand its CBG infrastructure across the country, supporting India's shift to clean energy and energy self-reliance, a company statement said.

According to the statement, reflecting increasing global faith in India's renewable energy industry, green energy firm NexGen Energia Ltd has pledged USD 1 billion from Capital Edge of Kuwait.

This strategic infusion represents a sea change for NexGen Energia, which has emerged as an increasingly important contributor to India's clean energy movement, it stated.

Noida-based NexGen Energia has led the way in India's transition to renewable and alternative forms of energy. One of its crown jewel programmes is the building out of Compressed Bio-Gas infrastructure - a cleaner, sustainable alternative to fossil fuels.

With the support of Capital Edge, the firm will be able to grow its operations exponentially. The USD 1 billion (approximately Rs 850 crore) equity infusion will be fully utilised in the deployment and operation of CBG plants, making the company's vision of sustainable innovation a reality.

"This capital infusion marks a pivotal moment in our journey. It will accelerate our vision to build a greener India through scaled-up CBG production. We're excited about the environmental and social impact this will create across the country," Nishant Tiwari, Director Sales at NexGen Energia, said.

Early projects will be launched in high-potential areas such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, with land acquisition and vendor associations already progressing.

The next 18-24 months are planned by the company to finish a number of CBG facilities, with a scaled rollout extending through 2026. The vision also extends to include supply chain integration, technology innovation, and community involvement for long-term sustainability of the project. PTI KKS KKS SHW