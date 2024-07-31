Capital Group offloads 4.3 pc stake in SIS for Rs 258 cr

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Financial services company Capital Group on Wednesday offloaded a 4.3 per cent stake in SIS for over Rs 258 crore through open market transactions while Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought shares in the company.

Capital Group, through its two affiliates Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Series Global Small Capitalization Fund, sold a total of 62,26,115 shares, amounting to 4.3 per cent stake in cash logistics solutions provider SIS.

Shares of SIS were sold at Rs 415 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 258.39 crore, as per the bulk deal data available on the BSE.

At the end of June quarter, Smallcap World Fund held 3.68 per cent stake in SIS.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Stable and 360 One Mutual Fund purchased 51.79 lakh shares or 3.6 per cent stake in SIS.

Shares were acquired at Rs 415 per piece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 214.95 crore.

Details of the other buyers of SIS could not be ascertained.

Shares of SIS settled 3.41 per cent lower at Rs 415.20 per piece on the BSE.