Capital India Finance expands market access via NSE listing

New Delhi: Non-banking financial company Capital India Finance Ltd has announced its listing on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) to enhance long-term shareholder value and increase accessibility for a broader investor base.

It got listed effective April 17, 2025, the NBFC said in a statement.

Capital India Finance's equity shares, currently listed on the BSE, are now also available for trading on the NSE under the same ticker symbol CIFL, it said.

The statement further said 72.95 per cent of the NBFC's equity is held by Capital India Corp Private Limited (CICPL). CICPL is a core investment company registered with the RBI.