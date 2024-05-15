CapitaLand India Trust appoints Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam as CEO (Designate)

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) on Wednesday said it has appointed Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam as Chief Executive Officer (Designate).

In a statement, the company said he has been appointed with effect from May 16, 2024, as part of succession planning.

He will succeed Sanjeev Dasgupta, the current Chief Executive Officer of CLINT, around August 2024.

Dasgupta continues to be CLINT's Chief Executive Officer for India.

"Gauri is responsible for driving the growth of CLINT, Asia's first India-focused property trust listed in Singapore," it said.

Prior to this appointment, Gauri was Chief Executive Officer, India Business Park at CapitaLand Investment, where he was responsible for growing the company's business parks portfolio in India.

Gauri has over 20 years of experience in real estate private equity, fund management, corporate finance as well as corporate banking and advisory. PTI MJH MJH SHW