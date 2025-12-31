CapitaLand India Trust sells 20.2 pc stakes in 3 data centre assets for Rs 702cr

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) CapitaLand India Trust has sold 20.2 per cent stakes in three under-construction data centre assets for Rs 702 crore as part of its strategy to monetise value of the assets.

The stakes have been sold to CapitaLand India Data Centre Fund (CIDCF). In a statement on Wednesday, CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) said it has entered into definitive agreements for the divestment of 20.2 per cent stakes in three data centre assets under development to the CIDCF for Rs 702 crore.

The total purchase consideration of the three data centres is based on 20.2 per cent of the total enterprise value of Rs 5,197 crore as of December 31, 2025 which will be adjusted for liabilities, working capital, capital expenditure, and is subject to post-completion adjustments.

Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte Ltd (the trustee-manager of CLINT), said: “The partial divestment reflects continued execution of our portfolio reconstitution strategy. By unlocking value earlier in the development cycle, while retaining a significant stake in the assets, we are able to support our development pipeline and enhance financial flexibility.” The CLINT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd (SGX-ST) in August 2007.

Its portfolio includes eight IT business parks, three industrial facilities, one logistics park and four data centre developments in India, with a total completed floor area of 21.7 million square feet spread across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.