CapitaLand India Trust sets up captive solar power plant in TN

Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), formerly Ascendas India Trust, has set up its first captive solar power plant in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Thursday.

The 21-megawatt (MW) solar plant would generate over 30 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually and meet the power supply needs of two million sq ft equivalent to office space.

The power generated would be utilised for CLINT's assets in Tamil Nadu which would enhance the green energy usage of CLINT by over 70 per cent.

The facility has an 8MW expansion potential to scale up the size of the solar plant capacity to 29MW, a company statement here said.

"The solar power plant in Tamil Nadu is a testament to our increasing adoption of renewable energy. This is central to CLINT's decarbonization strategy and in line with our sponsor CapitaLand Investment's commitment to achieving Net Zero carbon emissions for scope 1 and 2 by 2050," CapitaLand India Trust Pte Ltd., CEO, Sanjeev Dasgupta said.

"We will continue to actively source green energy to power our portfolio and seek innovations to enhance our sustainability performance throughout our assets' real estate life cycle, from investment to design, development and operations," he added. PTI VIJ SS