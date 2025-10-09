CapitalXB partners Biz2X to strengthen trade and supply chain financing

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Digital lending platform Biz2X on Thursday announced a partnership with CapitalXB Finance to strengthen trade and supply chain financing.

Under the partnership, CapitalXB will deploy Biz2X’s AI-powered digital lending platform to build a fully integrated, data-driven SME finance ecosystem that automates credit evaluation, streamlines supplier financing, and expands access to working capital across India and international trade corridors.

The Mumbai-based company aims to achieve Rs 100 crore AUM (asset under management) by the end of fiscal 2025-26, with further scaling to Rs 1,000 crore in the next 4-5 years.

"Leveraging Agentic AI for credit decisions and conversational AI for supplier engagement, we will deliver faster access to working capital for traditionally underserved businesses," said Taranjit S Jaswal, Managing Director & CEO of CapitalXB.

He further said the partnership will help in faster delivery and reducing turnaround time for MSME borrowers while enhancing operational efficiency.

Businesses will gain quicker access to working capital, intelligent credit evaluation, and a responsive digital interface, strengthening MSME competitiveness, Jaswal added.

“Our digital lending platform will empower them (CapitalXB) to execute complex domestic and cross-border transactions efficiently, enable data-driven decision-making, and expand financial inclusion for MSMEs," said Rohit Arora, co-founder and CEO of Biz2Credit and Biz2X.

Biz2X has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch an Agentic AI digital lending solution built on Amazon Bedrock. PTI NKD NKD DR DR