Capri Global Capital appoints Monu Ratra as Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) NBFC firm Capri Global Capital Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Monu Ratra as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The decision, approved by the company's Board of Directors, marks a significant step in strengthening Capri Global's leadership team as it prepares for its next phase of growth, the company said in a statement.

In his new role, Ratra will oversee the company's overall operations and drive its medium-term growth strategy, reporting to Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director and promoter of Capri Global Capital.

His appointment is aimed at further enhancing operational efficiency, governance, and strategic execution across business segments, it said.

Ratra brings with him over two decades of experience in the financial services and mortgage finance industry.

Before joining Capri Global, he served in senior leadership roles across prominent institutions in the banking and financial services sector, where he contributed to key strategic initiatives in retail lending and mortgage operations, including expanding the organisation's scale, strengthening operational frameworks, and driving digital transformation initiatives.